Plenty to explore as children try out new sensory room in Wigan

The facility at Hindley Library and Community Centre is suitable for children and people with learning difficulties, developmental disabilities or sensory processing impairments.
It provides somewhere for them to learn to interact with the world in a safe environment, build up their confidence and ability, and explore at their leisure.
The sensory room can be booked for up to four children for an hour by calling 01942 255287.
1. Sensory room opens its doors
Twelve-week-old Noah enjoys the new sensory room Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Sensory room opens its doors
Sam Broxton, centre, from Thrive CIC, in the new sensory room with Sadie Aldred and 10-week-old Elsie, left, and Holly Frodsham and 12-week-old Noah Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Sensory room opens its doors
Sam Broxton, from Thrive CIC, in the new sensory room at Hindley Library and Community Centre Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Sensory room opens its doors
Sadie Aldred with 10-week-old Elsie in the new sensory room at Hindley Library and Community Centre Photo: Michelle Adamson
