Poetry in motion as Wigan borough youngsters learn about verse and paper folding

Wigan-based arts organisation, Healthy Arts, received £44,370 from The National Lottery Community Fund to help mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and this has set it on a year of artistic exploration.

One project, centred at Leigh Spinners Mill, sees artist Brian Whitmore holding masterclasses on creating the paper cranes while poet Louise Whitmore teaches the finer points of haiku.

Schools and community groups can approach Healthy Arts for workshops and choose one of the following themes: birds and migration, mills and local history, hope and happiness, Kathleen Mary-Drew Baker and The Queen.

Local artist Louise Fazackerley (pictured) sees the Paper Birds project take flight

The 12-month project will bring people of various age groups and cultures together in the community and at the local historic site, while enhancing knowledge of local history and nature and establishing a legacy of three new creative groups, which will aim to continue into the future.

Schools, community groups and artists will be given the opportunity to come together using their creativity in a programme of workshops.

Activities will also include dance, creative writing, drama and performance, oral history storytelling, pottery and visual arts. The project will lead up to a celebratory exhibition and closing party in spring 2023.