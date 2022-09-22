The campaign has been led by Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone, the fathers of PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone, who were murdered on duty 10 years ago.

The Police Federation of England and Wales and the Police Superintendents’ Association are also backing the cause.

The Elizabeth medal is currently handed out to those of the armed forces killed in the line of duty, extending that to emergency workers would be a way of recognising their sacrifice.

PC Fiona Bone (left) and PC Nicola Hughes, who were killed on duty ten years ago

In addition to honouring these individuals, it would also be a fitting to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who is also the Police and Crime Commissioner has co-ordinated a joint letter with Baroness Bev Hughes to the New Home Secretary Suella Braverman, asking her to consider awarding the Elizabeth Medal to emergency workers.

They also attended a memorial service for PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone on Sunday September 18 with their families and colleagues as a way of remembering them.

In the letter it says: "All police forces in England and Wales will have tragic instances of colleagues killed in the course of serving their communities. Sadly, however, no award exists for their families to recognise their sacrifice.