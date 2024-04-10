Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, identified only as Deon, was last seen on Crompton Street, in Wigan town centre, at 8.40pm on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is described as being 6ft tall with mousey brown hair and potentially has stubble on his chin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deon was last seen on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has a rose tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar on his left leg.

Deon was last seen wearing a black sweater jumper, navy blue top, Hugo Boss denim blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.

He may be on a grey and green mountain bike.