Police appeal for help in finding missing Wigan man

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man.
By Sian Jones
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
The man, identified only as Deon, was last seen on Crompton Street, in Wigan town centre, at 8.40pm on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is described as being 6ft tall with mousey brown hair and potentially has stubble on his chin.

Deon was last seen on SundayDeon was last seen on Sunday
He has a rose tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar on his left leg.

Deon was last seen wearing a black sweater jumper, navy blue top, Hugo Boss denim blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.

He may be on a grey and green mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101.

