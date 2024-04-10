Police appeal for help in finding missing Wigan man
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man.
The man, identified only as Deon, was last seen on Crompton Street, in Wigan town centre, at 8.40pm on Sunday.
The 31-year-old is described as being 6ft tall with mousey brown hair and potentially has stubble on his chin.
He has a rose tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar on his left leg.
Deon was last seen wearing a black sweater jumper, navy blue top, Hugo Boss denim blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.
He may be on a grey and green mountain bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101.
