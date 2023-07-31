Police appeal for help in locating a missing schoolgirl believed to be heading to Wigan

The girl known only as Payton has been missing since July 25 but was last seen in St Helens on Saturday (July 29) at around 7.20pm.

Officers say she may be travelling by bus to Ashton and is believed to be heading to the Manchester/Stockport area.

Payton is believed to be heading to Ashton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft tall, of slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing.