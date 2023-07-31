News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in locating a missing schoolgirl believed to be heading to Wigan

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing schoolgirl who is believed to be heading to Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:56 BST

The girl known only as Payton has been missing since July 25 but was last seen in St Helens on Saturday (July 29) at around 7.20pm.

Officers say she may be travelling by bus to Ashton and is believed to be heading to the Manchester/Stockport area.

Payton is believed to be heading to AshtonPayton is believed to be heading to Ashton
The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft tall, of slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Any information about Payton's whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9774.

