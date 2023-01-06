Police appeal for help in tracing the next of kin of a Wigan man
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 44-year-old following his death.
By Sian Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 2:54pm
Paul Lafrenz died in the Wigan area, however the date of his death is unknown.
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances.
But they have been struggling to find any next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Lafrenz’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 856 4687.