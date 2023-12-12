News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's relatives

An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 62-year-old following his death.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Malcolm Walker died at his home on Heath Road in Ashton on December 6.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Walker’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 8564687.

Related topics:PoliceWiganAshtonBolton