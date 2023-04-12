Police appeal for help to find missing teenager last seen in Wigan on Good Friday
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager last seen in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Jesse Reaney, 15, was in the borough on Friday, but it is believed he has since travelled to Stockton.
He is described as a white male of proportionate build, with brown hair, blue eyes and around 5ft 7ins tall.
He was wearing a grey tracksuit, light blue polo shirt, navy blue Nike trainers and a grey and black jacket.
Anyone with information about Jesse’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police on 101.