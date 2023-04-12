News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
53 minutes ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
2 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
2 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
3 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
3 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager last seen in Wigan on Good Friday

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager last seen in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Jesse Reaney, 15, was in the borough on Friday, but it is believed he has since travelled to Stockton.

Read More
Wigan church launches fund-raising appeal for £400,000 restoration of landmark s...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as a white male of proportionate build, with brown hair, blue eyes and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Jesse Reaney was last seen in Wigan on Good FridayJesse Reaney was last seen in Wigan on Good Friday
Jesse Reaney was last seen in Wigan on Good Friday
Most Popular

He was wearing a grey tracksuit, light blue polo shirt, navy blue Nike trainers and a grey and black jacket.

Anyone with information about Jesse’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police on 101.

Related topics:PoliceWiganNike