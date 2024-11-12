Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen in Wigan borough.

The woman known only as Jane was last seen in Leigh at around 2am this morning (Tuesday November 12).

Jane is described as a white female, with a slim build, and shoulder-length silver hair, with tanned skin and wearing glasses.

Jane

She is from the Cheshire area.

Jane’s son posted an appeal for help to find his mum on Facebook.

He said: “Please help me find my mum”

"Car located outside Pennington Flash so need as many people as possible to search woodland and surrounding areas

Police are searching going but I’m conscious we only have daylight until 4pm.”

Anyone with information on Jane’s whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log 350 of 12/11/24.

