Police concerned of the welfare of missing Wigan pensioner
Police have issued an appeal to locate a missing Wigan pensioner.
By Sian Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:01 BST
Barbara Gough from Shevington was last seen on Thursday (May 18.)
The 78-year-old is described as 5ft 2ins of medium build with auburn grey hair worn in a bun.
She was last seen wearing dark trousers and gold boots
Police are said to be very concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log 1016 180523.