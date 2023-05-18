News you can trust since 1853
Police concerned of the welfare of missing Wigan pensioner

Police have issued an appeal to locate a missing Wigan pensioner.

By Sian Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:01 BST

Barbara Gough from Shevington was last seen on Thursday (May 18.)

The 78-year-old is described as 5ft 2ins of medium build with auburn grey hair worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing dark trousers and gold boots

Police are concerned for Barbara Gough's welfarePolice are concerned for Barbara Gough's welfare
Police are concerned for Barbara Gough's welfare
Police are said to be very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log 1016 180523.

