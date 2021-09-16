Police end probe into Wigan teenager's death

The Wigan Observer reported back in April that officers investigating the tragedy surrounding 18-year-old Samson Price on October 4 last year had released three teenagers, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, without charge. Now at a pre-inquest review held at Bolton Coroner’s Court, it was reported that detectives have now ended their investigation into the matter without any charges having been brought and the matter now lies in the hands of the coroner. A full inquest is being arranged for March next year.