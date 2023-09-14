Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Carden, 16, is known to frequent Atherton and surrounding areas.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Katie and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Carden, 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only last week officers called for the public’s help in locating the youngster and that resulted in her being reunited with loved ones. But she has now sparked a second investigation after disappearing again.