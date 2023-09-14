News you can trust since 1853
Police issue new photo of Wigan teenager who has gone missing for the second time this month

A new image was released by police of a teenage girl from Wigan who has now been missing for several days.
By Alan Weston
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Katie Carden, 16, is known to frequent Atherton and surrounding areas.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Katie and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Only last week officers called for the public’s help in locating the youngster and that resulted in her being reunited with loved ones. But she has now sparked a second investigation after disappearing again.

Anyone with information about Katie’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0002384/23.

