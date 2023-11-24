News you can trust since 1853
Police issue next of kin appeal after death of a Wigan woman

A next of kin appeal has been issued by police to help find the family of a Wigan woman following her death.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Marjorie Lloyd, aged 76, passed away at her home on Howard Street, Pemberton, on Wednesday November 22. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

GMP Wigan shared the appeal for information on its social media accounts to help find family members.

Anyone with information about relatives of Marjorie is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687 .

