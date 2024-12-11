An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan borough man following his death.

Ian Smith died at his home at Georgian Court, Market Street, Tyldesley on Monday (December 9).

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 58-year-old’s death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Smith’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687.