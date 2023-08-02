News you can trust since 1853
Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan man

A next of kin appeal has been issued by police to help find the family of a Wigan man after his death.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

David Foster, aged 62, died at his home on Overbeck Close, Beech Hill, on Monday July 31.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

GMP Wigan shared the appeal for information on its social media accounts.

Anyone with information about relatives of Mr Foster is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687 .

