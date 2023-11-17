Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan pensioner
A next of kin appeal has been issued by police to help find the family of a Wigan pensioner after her death.
Iris Dolan, 80, died at Royal Bolton Hospital on Thursday, November 9.
Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Anyone with information about Ms Dolan’s next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.