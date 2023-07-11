Police issue next of kin appeal to find family of Wigan man following his death
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the family of a Wigan man following his death.
By Matt Pennington
Published 11th Jul 2023
James John Lowton, aged 66, died at his home address at Crompton House, Crompton Street, Scholes, on Tuesday June 27.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with any information abour Mr Lowton’s next of kin is urged to call the police coroner’s liaison officer on 0161 856 4687