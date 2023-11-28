News you can trust since 1853
Police launch next of kin appeal for Wigan man

Police have issued a next of kin appeal to help find the family of a Wigan man after his death.
By Matt Pennington
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Gerard Hand, aged 59, died at his address on Shakespeare Grove, Worsley Mesnes, on Monday November 27.

The appeal has been shared by GMP Wigan on social media in which they said there are no suspicious circumstances, to help find family members.

Anyone with information about relatives of Gerard is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687 .

