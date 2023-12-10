Police make extensive inquiries to find Skelmersdale man missing for five days

Police have been making extensive inquiries in a bid to find a Skelmersdale man missing for five days.

Brian, 77, was reported missing from on Tuesday (December 5).

He is believed to be wearing a blue fleece jacket with an Everton FC badge on, with jeans and trainers.

Officers remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

Brian Blakeman was last seen on December 5

Lancashire Police have been keeping the public updated on their search on social media.

In their latest post, they said: “Teams have been working extensively to try and find Brian with large areas of open land and open water searched.

“Specialist teams, trained around search operations, have supported this effort.

“Further to this, detectives are investigating other areas to help find Brian.

“In total officers have conducted around 800 house to house enquiries, reviewed around 50 hours of CCTV footage and spoken with more than 40 people who have come forward with information. This is not unusual, but it is hoped we can gather a firmer picture of Brian’s movements on the day he went missing.

“We want to reassure the public we are doing everything in our power to find Brian as soon as possible.”

They added: “The response from residents has been hugely supportive and we want to thank you.

"We know you want to find Brian as much as we do.

"Please continue to share our appeals and keep looking for him.

“Check your gardens, sheds, outhouses, and open spaces around your residential area.

“If you have information which could assist our investigation, please call 999 immediately or email [email protected]