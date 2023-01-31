Police renew their appeal for help in tracing a Kent schoolboy thought to be in Wigan
Increasingly concerned police have renewed an appeal to help trace a youngster from Kent who is thought to be living in the Wigan area.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:42pm
Argjend Lika, 16, has not been seen for several weeks now and officers say they want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Argjend’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 using the missing reference number MSP/06LL/0003363/22.