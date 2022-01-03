Police rule out foul play in connection to Wigan canal deaths
Police have ruled out foul play in connection to two deaths on a Wigan canal.
The separate events, which occurred on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, are not believed to be suspicious.
Both incidents happened within three days of each other.
Police discovered the first body near Scotsman's Flash at around 12.50pm on Christmas Eve.
A second man was found on Boxing Day at 10.40am about six miles away on Welch Street in Leigh.
At the time, a spokesperson for GMP said: "Shortly after 12.50pm on Friday 24 December, police were called to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the canal at Wigan Flashes, Wigan.
"Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
They added: "Police were called at around 10.40am on Sunday 26 December to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to Welch Hill Street, Leigh.
"Officers responded, alongside colleagues from NWAS and GMFRS, and the man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene."
