Police seek help to find pensioner's next of kin after he dies at home
Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a pensioner who died on Valentine’s Day.
Thomas Pilling, 71, died at his home on Vista Road in Haydock on Wednesday, February 14.
Merseyside Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
They are seeking help to identify those closest to him and anyone who knows Mr Pilling’s next of kin is asked to contact Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens Coroner's Office by calling 0151 934 2399 or emailing [email protected].