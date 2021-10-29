Police seek Wigan man's relatives after death in hospital

They say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Philip Sharp, 61, from Navigation House in Leigh .

Anyone with information about his next of kin is asked to call the police coroner's office on 0161 856 5496.

