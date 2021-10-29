Police seek Wigan man's relatives after death in hospital
Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man who died in hospital.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:06 pm
They say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Philip Sharp, 61, from Navigation House in Leigh.
Anyone with information about his next of kin is asked to call the police coroner's office on 0161 856 5496.
