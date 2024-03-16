Police try to trace owner of dog found dead on Wigan street
Wigan police are appealing for help in tracing a dog that, sadly, was found dead in the street.
A neighbourhood foot patrol was notified today (March 16) that a pale coloured pug had been discovered on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge.
Officers have stopped and conducted house-to-house inquiries but have so far been unable to find the owner.
The remains were collected and taken by the local authority.
A social media post from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: “If you believe this may be your dog, please call 101 and quote log number 1617-16032024 for more information.”