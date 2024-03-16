Police try to trace owner of dog found dead on Wigan street

Wigan police are appealing for help in tracing a dog that, sadly, was found dead in the street.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2024, 17:24 GMT
A neighbourhood foot patrol was notified today (March 16) that a pale coloured pug had been discovered on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge.

Officers have stopped and conducted house-to-house inquiries but have so far been unable to find the owner.

The dead pug was found on Walthew Lane, Platt BridgeThe dead pug was found on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
The remains were collected and taken by the local authority.

A social media post from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: “If you believe this may be your dog, please call 101 and quote log number 1617-16032024 for more information.”