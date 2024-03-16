Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A neighbourhood foot patrol was notified today (March 16) that a pale coloured pug had been discovered on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge.

Officers have stopped and conducted house-to-house inquiries but have so far been unable to find the owner.

The dead pug was found on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

The remains were collected and taken by the local authority.