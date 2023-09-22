News you can trust since 1853
Pop-up events in Wigan offer financial advice in cost-of-living crisis

Help is at hand to ensure Wigan residents get financial support during the cost-of-living crisis.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Citizens Advice Wigan Borough and Age UK Wigan Borough are holding pop-up events to spread awareness of help available, with the latest held at Wigan Life Centre North this week.

The events support Wigan Council’s Here for You campaign, its response to the cost-of-living crisis.

They include advice for people entitled to pension credit, which can lead to further support such as free television licences, council tax reduction and cold weather payments,

