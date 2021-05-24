Pop up food and drink units coming to Wigan retail park

Pop up food and drink unites are coming to Robin Park in Wigan

Wigan Council has granted permission to developers for four temporary units at Robin Park, which will house hot food takeaway and drinking establishments, along with outdoor seating in front of each unit.

The application relates to an existing forecourt and plaza area set within the Robin retail park, adjacent to the recently constructed retail units which are set to be home to a much-anticipated Nando’s restaurant.

The units will be constructed from adapted steel cabins with timber cladding details and a small projecting canopy/shelter feature and will be positioned around the forecourt area. No parking spaces will be lost as part of the construction. The developers, Janus Henderson UK Property, have sought temporary consent for a period of five years.

Approving the new units, a planning officer wrote in a report: “The site is set within an established retail park and the units are set well away from the retail park boundary and neighbouring dwellings, and I am satisfied that in the context of the site and the temporary nature of the development the siting and design of the units is acceptable.”

The new units mark further progress in the retail park’s recent boom. In March, Sports Direct owner Frasers Group bought the Loire Drive as part of plans to expand its property operations. The Mike Ashley-led retail vehicle told investors that the move demonstrated its commitment to “investing and elevating bricks and mortar retail”.

The retail park, which has a large Sports Direct store as well as an anchor Next store, was only purchased by Otium Real Estate last March in a deal worth more than £12 million.