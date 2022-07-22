The celebration of West Lancashire’s biggest and best free countryside show is back at Beacon Country Park in Up Holland on Saturday and Sunday July 23 and 24 and thousands of people are expected to attend.

All stall holders have pledged not to provide single-use plastic such as cups or straws – which are well known to damage the environment.

Local craft-folk present will demonstrate traditional skills and techniques by working natural materials into products and goods that we use in day-to-day life.

Furthermore there will be exciting shows and displays highlighting the amazing activities and history that the Lancashire countryside has to offer.

Along with the plethora of crafts and exhibits, adventurous activities will be available for visitors to partake in. These include paintballing, climbing, abseiling and archery.

Meanwhile for the animal lovers there will be a range of wildlife and animal welfare charities/organisations giving tips on how you can care for animals both at home and in the wild. They will also demonstrate dog agility skills and the majesty of birds of prey.

For the foodies among us there will be food available throughout the two days catering for all with Lancashire game, hog roast and a variety of vegetarian/vegan cuisine to tickle everyones tastebuds.

Finally there will be a whole host of music, dance and outdoor displays to help bring the weekend alive with creativity.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to the event as long as they are kept under close control by their owners.

Coun Carl Coughlan, portfolio holder for leisure, is looking forward to the event and said: "After two years without this incredible event, I'm delighted it's back. It's one of the best countryside shows around and always a really enjoyable weekend, packed with fun, food and fascinating displays and exhibitions.