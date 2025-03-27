Sunday Jazz in Wigan is lining up another star act this weekend.

The Cliff Ray Sextet went down a storm at the 2019 Wigan International Jazz Festival and now they are back in town by popular demand.

Led by trumpeter Cliff, one of the North West’s most popular musicians, this superb group plays a wide range of music often featuring specially sourced and rarely heard arrangements.

A spokesman for the Music Continuum that organises the concerts, said: “The Sextet’s performance at the 2019 Jazz Festival was particularly well received by the large audience, many of whom have requested that they be featured at the Jazz Club. So here he is!”

Trumpter Cliff Ray in action (playing a flugelhorn)

The group features Cliff on trumpet and flugelhorn, John Padfield on saxophone, Andrzej Baranek on piano, Jamie Taylor on guitar, Steve Berry on double bass and Gaz Hughes on drums.

The concert takes place on Sunday March 30 at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Vauxhall Road, Scholes. Admission is £9.50 (patrons) £11 (members) and £12 (non-members).