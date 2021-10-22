Popular Wigan restaurant scores just ONE in latest hygiene ratings

Wiganers will be stunned to find out Albert’s at Standish have been given a one-star rating.

Such a ranking means various aspects of the restaurant need improving, while the overall management of food safety requires a major overhaul.

People from Standish have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albert's at Standish, which has achieved a one star rating

“That could be potentially life-threatening for some people.”

Amie Leanna said: “What a shame. Hopefully they will change this soon, it’s a lovely venue for Standish”

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from September

Out of 37 inspections that month, a massive 32 received a score of five, signifying a “very good” rating.

Seven establishments received a four, while just two places earned the satisfactory rating of three.

This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 724 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 484 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and none has landed the dreaded zero rating.

Also receiving a one alongside Albert’s were Nutrisport on Wallgate and the Siam House Thai Takeaway in Standish.

Among those proudly sporting a five is Shevington Community Pantry.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2021:

FIVE:

1910 Pizzeria, Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AU

ABC Childcare, Charles Street Ince Wigan WN2 2AL

Ambrose Day Nursery, 1 Ambrose Avenue Leigh WN7 5HY

Corrie’s Cakes, Private address

Elior Wincanton Heinz Wigan, Fourmarts Road Martland Park Wigan WN5 0LR

First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road Leigh WN7 3UQ

Frank King Ltd Staff Canteen, 69 Queen Street Wigan WN3 4HZ

Green Grass Centre, 49-51 Spa Road Atherton Manchester M46 9NR

Greggs Plc (within Asda Stores), Soho Street Wigan WN5 0XA

Harwoods Patisserie, 40 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HF

iLove Snacks, Cricket Street Wigan

Isabella Cakes, Private address

Ling Wok, 781-783 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8AT

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Dicconson Terrace Wigan WN1 2AA

Mcdonalds (C&T restaurants), Worthington Way Wigan WN3 6XA

Over the Rainbow Day Nursery, 40 Violet Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9EE

Shevington Community Pantry, Church Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8BD

Shevington Community Recreational Centre and Management Association, Vicarage Lane Shevington

Sweet Kandy Official, Private address

Sweet Nutty Nola, Private address

The Cafe Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Health Services, The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS

The Ducklings Day Nursery, 115 Warrington Road Leigh WN7 3XF

V & V Takeaway, 76 Market Street Wigan WN1 1HX

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Health Services, The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS

FOUR:

Applebycourt Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road Wigan WN5 9LA

Billy Bobs, 17 Market Street Leigh WN7 1DR

La Mama Bar and Restaurant, 17-21 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HA

Tender Years Day Nursery, 126 Wigan Road Leigh WN7 5DR

The Hamiltons, 350-352 Hamilton Street Atherton Manchester M46 0BE

Weavers Arms, 9-13 Lord Street Leigh WN7 1DP

THREE:

Fatboys, 156 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ

The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar, 747-749 Ormskirk Road WN5 8AT

TWO:

Kirk Off-Licence, 41 Kirkhall Lane Leigh WN7 1SA

ONE:

Alberts Bar and Restaurant, School Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0TD

Nutrisport, Great George Street Wallgate Wigan WN3 4DL

Siam House Thai Takeaway, 65 Church Street Standish Wigan WN6 0JT