Popular Wigan teacher to retire after more than 40 years in the classroom at borough high school

Brian McPhail joined Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley on August 11, 1980, his first job after qualifying as a teacher at Leeds University.

While many things changed over the next four decades, he remained a constant, as the pupils, school and wider community “got under my skin”.

Brian McPhail is retiring after 43 years at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley

But now the head of science is finally stepping out of the classroom, as he prepares to retire on Friday, December 16 – the day after his 65th birthday.

He is the school’s longest-serving teacher and very well-known in the borough, having taught tens of thousands of children and generations of families.

Mr McPhail, who lives in Aspull, said: “I must have taught 20,000 children over the years. If I walk around Tyldesley, everyone knows me because I have taught most of the children, their mothers, their fathers and their grandparents. There are many generations.”

He said it was “bittersweet” to be leaving the school and he would miss the pupils.

Brian McPhail with some of his colleagues from the science department

He said: “I think it’s a job well done. I have served 43 years and served the community well.

"I am walking away quite proud of what I have done here. I am walking away with my head held high. I am still at the top of my game. If you asked the kids who was the most popular teacher, they would all say me. I’m still good.

"I can’t go on forever though. They don’t really want me to leave, but can’t keep me forever.”

After starting as a teacher, Mr McPhail was appointed as head of biology in 1986 and then head of science in 1992.

Brian McPhail with wife and fellow teacher Keeley

He has inspired many budding scientists over the years, with pupils going on to study at some of the country’s top universities and some even returning to the school as teachers.

In 2019, he received an Outstanding Contribution to Local Education award from the Wigan and District branch of the National Education Union (NEU) to mark his decades of dedicated service.

His colleagues nominated him for the honour and it was presented by Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Brian McPhail at his testimonial match with footballers Ella Toone and Joe Parkinson

He said: “When your peers put your name forward for an award like this, it’s lovely. There are 18 people in the department and everyone was backing me. When it’s your own colleagues who are putting you forward – the people who really know you – it makes you proud.”

Mr McPhail has seen many changes over the past 40 years, not just with developments in technology seeing him swap chalk and a blackboard for interactive whiteboards.

He said: “Tyldesley in those days was a coal mining area and it was quite old-school. It was a different world. Education was quite tough then, there wasn’t as much money in it and we had to improvise quite a bit.

“Over time it has improved. Families have more aspirations and it’s changed brilliantly in the last 40 years, how kids have progressed and moved on.”

It was not just in the classroom and science laboratory where he had an impact, as he also played a big part in the school’s sporting community.

Mr McPhail started a staff football team in 1980, which he says created a “collegiate atmosphere” among staff and was a successful team for 30 years.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy presented Brian McPhail with an award in 2019

He also coached pupils’ football teams, taking them on sports tours to different countries over the past 20 years and supporting them as they won many trophies and competitions.

A testimonial football match was held earlier this month to mark his retirement, with former pupils Ella Toone, who now plays for Manchester United and England, and former Everton and Wigan Athletic player Joe Parkinson attending.

He has been particularly proud of the sporting success of these footballers, along with Olympic athlete Keely Hodgkinson, another former pupil,.

Mr McPhail said: “A big thing that has changed over the years is the opportunities for girls. In 1980 it was a lot harder, but now the girls are absolutely flying.

"Our two sporting stars Keely Hodgkinson and Ella Toone show we are producing athletes and footballers, and they wouldn’t have got these opportunities 40 years ago.

"A lot are going to university too and getting jobs. That’s been a major change in education.”

Mr McPhail’s personal life also flourished at the school – he formed a relationship with head of dance Keeley 23 years ago, after getting to know her on a sports tour, and the couple got married 10 years ago.

His son Duncan followed in his footsteps, as he works as a PE teacher in Skelmersdale, while his other son Alex is a pharmacist and burgeoning author.

A host of celebrations are being held so current and former pupils and staff can say farewell to Mr McPhail, before he officially retires.

He is looking forward to having more time for fishing, playing golf and his new grandson Rory.

And while he will no longer be in the classroom, he might still be spotted occasionally in the corridors at Fred Longworth.

Mr McPhail said: “My wife Keeley is the dance teacher and does dance shows, so I will come back. I don’t want to mither them, but I will pop back.”

Headteacher Paul Davies said: “Brian has been a teacher at Freddie's for 42 years and after all this time, his retirement is well deserved.

"His generosity of spirit, his warmth, enthusiasm and the dedication he has shown to generations of young people in Tyldesley is quite remarkable. His impact on the futures of literally hundreds, if not thousands, of local children has been truly significant.

"Freddie's won't be the same without 'BMac' (as he is affectionately known) around. He is one of the best and he embodies everything a truly great teacher should be. Our school community wishes him all the very best for the future.”

Brian McPhail in his younger years