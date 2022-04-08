Poulton holidaymakers caught up in security chaos at Manchester Airport before their flight to Spain

Chrissie and Kim Stevens from Poulton described their experience at Manchester Airport as ‘complete chaos’.

The pair arrived back from a two-week holiday in Murcia at the end of March.

While they ‘breezed’ through the Spanish check-in, the outward flight on 16th March 2022 wasn’t so straightforward.

Chrissy and Kim Stevens from Preesall, Poulton Le Fylde on holiday in Spain

They described scenes in Manchester as ‘madness’ and bedlam’, and were shocked by the absence of social distancing and mask wearing in the crowded concourse.

“In Spain it was so easy - but it was just madness here. People were really worried about missing their flights because the security process was taking so long. It’s put us off going back to Manchester Airport. We are going to Italy this summer but we are looking at other airports.”

The Stevens, who live on Cartgate, Preesall, said that they arrived three hours before their flight – earlier than they had been advised. But after they had checked in the problems started.

There weren’t enough staff to cope with the demand, and only one out of two security points was open.

Chrissie said: "The security queue was in the same place as the Ryan Air bag drop, so suddenly someone yelled ‘you’ve got to move to another line’ so we were moved upstairs.”

And they were further delayed because their hand luggage had to be sent for a further check.

Any liquid items - such as toiletries - should be removed from hand-luggage to avoid problems.

“We put our hand luggage in a box and it went on the conveyor belt. I thought I’d removed everything I needed to but I had a tiny hand cream in my bag that I’d missed, and so it had to be checked. But there was no staff to check them, so there were just loads of boxes stuck there not getting checked.”

The couple visit the same holiday apartment in Murcia, and regularly fly from Manchester Airport.

Chrissie likes to arrive early to give them time to look around the shops, but this time was more concerned about getting checked in as soon as possible.

But as more people try to arrive earlier, it causes more problems.

“A lot of people are arriving earlier even though they can’t check-in, and that leads to more people there taking up space and making it harder when you’re ready to check-in.”

Problems with long queues and security delays at Manchester Airport started around 16th March – the date when the Stevens flew out to Murcia. Airport bosses blamed an unusually large number of bags which did not comply with security rules, as well as high passenger numbers.

Problems are expected to last into June, and staff shortages are partly to blame. A recruitment drive has brought in an extra 220 employees, but airport bosses confirmed that they are still not up to full staffing levels.

The new recruits are also currently awaiting security clearance - but the exercise is taking longer than usual.

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, announced on 6th April 2022, that he would write to the Minister for Security and Borders to ask for vetting to be prioritised for a period to speed up the process for airports in crisis.

Burnham also announced other measures to ease disruption, but he warned the problems cannot be solved ‘overnight’.

He recommended that airport bosses should bring in more temporary staff and make better use of overtime.

He also wants the airport website to provide more real-time information on security queues, and to give the option to check in bags the night before if customers are taking an early flight.

Mr Burnham said: “Manchester has faced particular challenges. Some of the issues being experienced by Manchester Airport are beyond their control.

“However, that is not to say that other things could not have been done differently.

“Firstly while the airport has been making strenuous efforts to recruit, more should have been done earlier.

“Secondly, communications to passengers ahead of and upon arrival should have been better as should the management of the queues.