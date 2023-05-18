Ashton View care home, in Ashton, was judged to be “good” in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited unannounced to review records and speak to residents, their families and staff about the home.

Staff at Ashton View care home celebrate the "good" rating from the CQC

They found changes had been made since their last visit in July 2021, when it was rated as “requires improvement”.

The CQC specifically looked at whether the service at the home was “effective” and “well-led” and found that it was.

Outcomes for residents were described as “consistently good” and they were supported to maintain good health, such as with dental checks and visits to an optician.

Staff had a “good understanding” of mental capacity and followed the correct procedures when residents did not have capacity to make their own decisions, the report said.

There was an induction for staff joining the home and both residents and relatives said staff were “well trained and had the correct skills”.

Residents received a balanced diet and the home had been decorated, with pictures and memorabilia of the local area, dementia-friendly signage in communal areas and memory boxes outside bedrooms.

Feedback from relatives was positive and there were links with the community, such as dementia cafes.

Staff said there was a “positive culture” and they enjoyed their roles, while the home’s manager recently won a company award.

Home manager Laura Aspin said: “We are delighted with our latest report from the CQC, which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out. Our residents and their loved ones are at the absolute heart of everything we do and so we were especially pleased to read their positive feedback in the inspector’s report.

"We are looking forward to building on our good rating and continuing to go above and beyond for everyone who calls Ashton View their home.”

