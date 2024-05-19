Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of two Wigan villages are expected to turn out in force for their annual walking day.

Aspull and Haigh Walking Day usually attracts hundreds of people, some taking part in the procession and others lining the streets to watch.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, June 2, with participants setting off from St David’s Church, on Copperas Lane, at 2pm and walking to Aspull Methodist Church, on Wigan Road.

Walkers will include members of churches in the village, clergy and councillors, as well as Rivington Band and Lostock Hall Band.

Roads will be closed for a short time by volunteer stewards from Aspull rugby club.

Committee member Phil Livesey said: “It’s an ecumenical walk of witness which the Church of England, the Roman Catholic church and the Methodists all walk in unison. Everyone is invited to either walk with us or watch.