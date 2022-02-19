Preston train station still evacuated over roof safety and trains currently cancelled until late afternoon

Trainn travel across the North West has been disrupted by Storm Eunice

Network Rail says its engineers engineers will be carrying out an inspection of the roof at this time to see if services will be able to call at the station.

The station was evacuated yesterday after the storm damaged the roof.

There will be no service from Blackpool North until after that time at least, with travellers advised to keep checking online for updates at https://www.journeycheck.com/northern/

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If services will be able to call at the station. passengers are advised not to travel to or from Preston until after 4pm

However, it is likely that disruption will continue until longer.

Passengers are advised that if disruption continues after that time, road transport alternatives will be put into place where possible but until that time they will not be provided.

The following trains have been cancelled throughout until at least that time in both directions:

Preston to Ormskirk

Blackpool North to Manchester Airport

Trains that will fail to call at Preston until at least 09:30 in both directions:

Barrow/Windermere to Preston will start/terminate at Lancaster.

Blackpool North to York services will not call at Preston.

Blackpool North to Bolton services will not call at Preston.

Blackpool North to Liverpool will not call at preston

Preston to Blackpool South will start and terminate at Kirkham and Wesham

Preston to Colne will start and terminate at Lostock Hall

For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.

For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassist

To re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.uk