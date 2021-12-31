Prime Minister Boris Johnson praises Wigan mental health initiative

Place 2 Place has been awarded a Points of Light award which recognises outstanding individual volunteers that make a change in their community.

The group uses five-a-side football as a way to to help men open up conversations about their wellbeing and signpost to support services, particularly around suicide prevention.

Founder Peter Hill from Beech Hill, set up the group in 2017 after is best friend took his own life in 2014, at just 30 years old. Shortly after his friend passed away, his friend’s stepdad and brother also committed suicide.

Within the space of 18 months, three men in the same family had taken their own lives.

He also actively challenges the “Man Up” culture that we so commonly associate with the working towns of the North West.

The football club has since grown into a wider division of more than 10 teams meeting and playing every week in Wigan, with an additional team now running in Lichfield, and a further club for women planned for 2022.

Peter said: “The office of the Prime Minister recognising what we are doing is very humbling.

“It is very much dedicated to volunteers such as Alan, Chris S and Chris W who are at the club week in week out no matter the weather and shephered over a hundred people in a session while also complying with the ever changing Covid rules.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep things going throughout the pandemic like baby baths of sanitiser to clean the balls and introducing footgolf when you could only meet in pairs.

“The award is to showcase those that do regular tasks but that have a wider impact on the community. We don’t usually get to get to share our acheivements but when these come along it’s nice to be able to share a pat on the back.”

In a letter to PM Boris Johnson, Peter also added: “I would just like to take this chance to thank my family and children. Jack, Alfie, I love you kids. and I am proud of you everyday, you can do anything you set your mind to, if there’s one lesson I want you to take from this in the future, it’s to reach out for help when you need it.

“That’s what I did after my best friend’s passing and now we have this fantastic club.

“Today I have the privilege of thanking the Prime Minster of the United Kingdom for a Points of Light award, it’s amazing how far a little hope goes.”