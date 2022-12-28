Professional Wigan vocalist launches second career as a singing teacher

Lee Cadman made a name for himself as a Robbie Williams tribute act but has since flourished into a performer of music by many other great stars including Elvis Presley, David Bowie and Neil Diamond.

Fans can hear him perform the music of those legends and many more at Blackpool’s North Pier in the summer on June 30, August 19 and September 30. He also has gigs at the Circus Tavern in London next year and, closer to home, there is a Valentine’s Day concert at Orrell St James’s Club on February 17.

But in the meantime he is launching Lee’s Studios to teach both children and adults how to sing.

Singer Lee Cadman

It goes live on January 10 with adults receiving lessons between noon and 8pm on Mondays and Sundays and children aged six to 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school up to 8pm. They can also be accommodated during the school holidays.

They can learn to sing with backing tracks and can also record their own singles in Lee’s studio in Wigan.

He said: “I get asked now and again why I don’t give singing lessons. I did actually do that in Shevington years ago but had to give it up because it clashed with so many engagements.

"I have gigs coming up but showbusinesses hasn’t been the same since the pandemic so now I have time to help other people along.”

Lee, who himself took singing lessons from Van Morrison backing singer Sheila Gotts, says there are five things that parents should look out for that would tell them their child is ready for lessons:

They are motivated to sing;

They can focus for 30 minutes;

They have time to practise;

They are motivated to commit; and

They have patience to work with any speech impediments.

