The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) took over the derelict site behind Aspull Methodist Church in the summer and a team of volunteers spent three days clearing the site.
The Wigan Observer reported on their efforts and the article was seen by a member of staff at construction engineering firm Murphy Group, which offered to get involved.
A team of six people have now spent two weeks working to improve the allotments.
They dug up the ground, put down gravel and have improved drainage at the site.
Neil West, from FAWNS, said: “They have put six raised beds in and two benches. In spring, they have said they will come back and put in a new gate and fence. They have improved the whole path down to the allotments as well, so everyone has benefited.”
He added: “We are very, very pleased. It was a very kind gift and we appreciate what they have done for us.”
Members of FAWNS are now looking forward to spring, when they will plant seedlings at the allotments.
The project is part of Tesco’s blue token scheme and any grant secured will be used to buy either a polytunnel or greenhouse.
There are also plans for an action day in January, when volunteers will be invited to help insulate the shelter on the site.
It is hoped the allotments will become a popular site for the community, where people can grow food, take part in classes and join other activities.
