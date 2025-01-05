The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) took over the derelict site behind Aspull Methodist Church in the summer and a team of volunteers spent three days clearing the site.

The Wigan Observer reported on their efforts and the article was seen by a member of staff at construction engineering firm Murphy Group, which offered to get involved.

A team of six people have now spent two weeks working to improve the allotments.

They dug up the ground, put down gravel and have improved drainage at the site.

Neil West, from FAWNS, said: “They have put six raised beds in and two benches. In spring, they have said they will come back and put in a new gate and fence. They have improved the whole path down to the allotments as well, so everyone has benefited.”

He added: “We are very, very pleased. It was a very kind gift and we appreciate what they have done for us.”

Members of FAWNS are now looking forward to spring, when they will plant seedlings at the allotments.

The project is part of Tesco’s blue token scheme and any grant secured will be used to buy either a polytunnel or greenhouse.

There are also plans for an action day in January, when volunteers will be invited to help insulate the shelter on the site.

It is hoped the allotments will become a popular site for the community, where people can grow food, take part in classes and join other activities.

1 . Aspull allotment transformed Members of FAWNS thank everyone who helped create their new community allotment. From left, Suzanne Charles, Leon Williams, Ian Barlow, Kay Atherton, all representing Murphy, Neil West (FAWNS) Martin Cullen, from Murphy, Anthony McCarron, from Scott Parnell, Jordan Wdowczyk, from Redrox quarry products, Lucy Hatton and Victoria Briscoe, from Wigan Council's communities team, in the new allotment Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Aspull allotment transformed Neil West, from FAWNS, with a plaque thanking Murphy staff for their work Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Aspull allotment transformed FAWNS (Forum for Aspull, Whelley and News Springs) give thanks to all who helped create their new community allotment. From left, Suzanne Charles, Leon Williams, Ian Barlow, Kay Atherton, all representing Murphy, Neil West (member of FAWNS), Martin Cullen from Murphy, Anthony McCarron from Scott Parnell, Jordan Wdowczyk from Redrox quarry products, Lucy Hatton and Victoria Briscoe from Wigan Council communities team, in the new allotment. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Aspull allotment transformed A plaque recognising Murphy's contribution to the allotments Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales