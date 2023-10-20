Property prices in Wigan on the rise - bucking trend in other parts of the region
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.5 per cent over the last year.
The average Wigan house price in August was £183,814, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7 per cent increase on July.
It was different across the North West, where prices remained static, and Wigan was above the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £830.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 6.8 per cent, to £284,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 5.6 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £111,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £162,470 on their property – £310 more than a year ago, and £44,280 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,490 on average in August – 26.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in August – they increased 0.8 per cent, to £185,457 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5 per cent.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up 0.7 per cent monthly; up 2.8 per cent annually; £310,761 average
Terraced: up 0.6 per cent monthly; down 0.9 per cent annually; £139,731 average
Flats: up 0.2 per cent monthly; down 0.1 per cent annually; £96,033 average
How do property prices in Wigan compare?
Buyers paid 14.8 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in August for a property in Wigan.
Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £372,000 on average and twice the price as in Wigan. Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4m).