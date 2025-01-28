Proposals to increase funding to further improve Greater Manchester’s fire service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The majority of homes across the city-region fall within Bands A and B. The proposal is for a £3.89 rise in the fire precept (£0.32 a month) for a Band B property, which equates to £5 annual increase (£0.41 a month) for a Band D property.
Mr Burnham said: “I don’t make this proposal lightly.
"I know every pound counts for people in Greater Manchester, especially in the current climate. But the truth is that without this increase to the precept, we will not be able to maintain the improvements we’ve seen in our fire and rescue service in our region.
“We need to see sustainable funding for fire and rescue services in the Government’s spending review this summer and with flooding becoming more common, response to flooding events should be made a statutory responsibility, with the necessary funding provided to invest in this area.
“Last year, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was judged to be the one of the UK’s best performing services in the country as a result of improvements across culture and leadership, and prevention and protection.
“I’ve kept my commitment to keeping firefighter numbers higher than when I first took office and we’re expanding, adding fire engines to our fleet to keep up with the growing city region.”
Additional funding will support the continued expansion of GMFRS and support it to maintain some of the best response times in the country.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.