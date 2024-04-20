Pubs in and around Wigan with great beer gardens: 19 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

Which are the best beer gardens in and around Wigan? As the weather is (supposedly) heating up, we’ve looked at Google reviews to find the 19 highest rated.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our borough and its surrounding areas is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens which perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks.

We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 19 of the best in and around Wigan and what some of their customers had to say about them.

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews

1. The highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews Photo: google

Photo Sales
Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 170 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome"

2. The Millstone- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 170 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 550 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden"

3. Swan & Railway- Wallgate, Wigan

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 550 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 out of 5 from 1,936 Google reviews. One customer said: "Massive beer garden at the back and plenty of seating inside"

4. The Brocket Arms- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Rated 4 out of 5 from 1,936 Google reviews. One customer said: "Massive beer garden at the back and plenty of seating inside" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PubsWiganGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.