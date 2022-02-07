The date of the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh has also been announced – March 29 – which the Queen hopes to attend at Westminster Abbey.

A number of significant events in the Queen’s diary have been made public, a move that follows a reception at Sandringham at the weekend where she looked relaxed and well after a health scare in recent months.

The 95-year-old Queen was advised to undertake light duties after a night in hospital last autumn, and it is likely she will still be mindful of the advice.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London to mark the official start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

But at the weekend the Queen held her largest in-person public engagement since then, welcoming members of the Sandringham community to her Norfolk home to celebrate the Jubilee.

She used a walking stick but looked very well, moved freely and clearly enjoyed meeting former Sandringham estate workers, charity volunteers and colleagues from the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

Earlier the Queen flew by helicopter back to Windsor Castle and on March 2 hopes to attend a diplomatic reception there.

Less than two weeks later she plans to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday March 14.