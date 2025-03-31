Much of it was razed to make way for the current bus station in the 1980s.
But here is a small selection of happenings pictured there between the 1960s and the 1980s.
1. 1966
RETRO 1966 - Notre Dame High School speech day at the Queens Hall Wigan. Photo: gb
2. 1979
RETRO 1979 - A European Fair was held at Wigan's Queens Hall in Market Street in 1979 Photo: staff
3. 1982
All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by a young member of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1970
RETRO - 1970Liverpool folk band The Spinners perform at Queen's Hall Wigan. Photo: staff
