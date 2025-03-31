Queen's Hall, Wigan: pictures from its grand past

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
The Queen’s Hall on Wigan’s Market Street was, for many years, one of the town’s biggest venues, hosting all manner of concerts and events.

Much of it was razed to make way for the current bus station in the 1980s.

But here is a small selection of happenings pictured there between the 1960s and the 1980s.

1966 - Notre Dame High School speech day at the Queens Hall Wigan.

1. 1966

RETRO 1966 - Notre Dame High School speech day at the Queens Hall Wigan. Photo: gb

1979 - A European Fair was held at Wigan's Queens Hall in Market Street in 1979

2. 1979

RETRO 1979 - A European Fair was held at Wigan's Queens Hall in Market Street in 1979 Photo: staff

All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by a young member of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982.

3. 1982

All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by a young member of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

1970 - Liverpool folk band The Spinners perform at Queen's Hall Wigan.

4. 1970

RETRO - 1970Liverpool folk band The Spinners perform at Queen's Hall Wigan. Photo: staff

