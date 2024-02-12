Rail passengers warned of severe disruption due to engineering works between Wigan and Southport
Rail passengers have been warned to expect severe disruption on services between Wigan Wallgate and Southport.
Due to engineering works on the line between the two towns, replacement buses will be in operation up until Sunday (February 18).
Customers with tickets from Parbold travelling to Manchester will be permitted to travel via Preston.
This arrangement will be in place for the duration of the engineering work and tickets will be valid on Northern services.