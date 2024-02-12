News you can trust since 1853
Rail passengers have been warned to expect severe disruption on services between Wigan Wallgate and Southport.
Due to engineering works on the line between the two towns, replacement buses will be in operation up until Sunday (February 18).

Buses will also replace trains between Wigan and Southport from March 18- March 22.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeyPassengers are being urged to check their journey
Customers with tickets from Parbold travelling to Manchester will be permitted to travel via Preston.

This arrangement will be in place for the duration of the engineering work and tickets will be valid on Northern services.

