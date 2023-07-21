Rain does not stop play as golf day raises £7,000 for Wigan Youth Zone

Chairman of the board Gary Speakman organised the fund-raiser at Wigan Golf Club, with 120 people participating in a day filled with golf.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the golfers displayed remarkable skill and determination.

The annual event took place at Wigan Golf Club despite adverse weather

First prize of a golf bag for each team member was awarded to Jamie Grimshaw, Jon Pinder, John Haynes and John Pickervance, who scored 98 points.

Second prize – holdalls and a sleeve of balls – went to Steve Critchley, Ian Howard, Andy Bramall and Chris Coutanche, who were close behind with 97 points.

The third prize of shoe bags was secured by Martin Jump, David Gregson, Andy Earnshaw and Steven Leggott, with a score of 89 points, narrowly beating a Wigan Warriors team in a countback.

The youth zone’s community fund-raising manager Sharon McLaren said: “We appreciate our wonderful chair Gary Speakman for raising funds on an annual basis for Wigan Youth Zone, and grateful for all the businesses who contributed to raising an incredible £7,000.

"This generous support is vital in continuing to change the lives of young people in the borough.

"Let us remember the importance of ongoing fund-raising efforts to make a lasting impact.

"Thank you to all who participated and showed their generosity.”

Mr Speakman said: “Despite the inclement weather in the afternoon, around 120 ladies and gentlemen enjoyed a super day of golf and hospitality whilst raising around £7,000 to help maintain essential services for our young people.

"This was made possible by the fabulous team at Wigan Golf Club and Shop, who not only helped with our planning but also engaged their own staff and volunteer members on registration, starting, car parking and sourcing prizes for us.

"This event showed once again how the good people of the borough come together to support great charities like Wigan Youth Zone.”