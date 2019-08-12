Rain fails to dampen spirits as town celebrates Wigan Pride

The centre of Wigan was once again transformed into a rainbow sea of diversity as the borough enjoyed its latest Pride festival.



Market Place and Believe Square hosted the entertainment at the event promoting equality and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

In spite of bad weather which meant a decision to go ahead with the festival was only made first thing on Saturday, a spectacular parade made its way from Mesnes Park to the town centre for an afternoon of performances, headlined by Wigan folk-rockers Merry Hell.

Younger acts from across the borough showcased their skills on the Believe Stage outside the Wigan Life Centre North.

The rain did not deter Wiganers who turned out in large numbers to support the event.

This year's Pride also marked the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in the USA, which happened half a century ago.

Wigan Pride committee vice chair Dan Bonney said: "This year at Wigan Pride we have focused on celebrating 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, these were violent protests by members of the LGBTQ+ community against police brutality and persecution.

"They are well known to be the beginning of the current LGBTQ+ rights movement.

"Although we have come a long way since 1969 we still have a long way to go until full equality is reached.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported, sponsored and helped us make Wigan Pride a success."