Real ale fans prepare for the 36th Wigan Beer Festival

The Wigan Beer Festival returns to town later this month, with a wide range beverages for real ale fans to choose from.
By Sian Jones
Published 10th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
While this year’s list is still being finalised, but last year featured 175 beers alongside ciders and perries boasting the greatest selection of tipples for visitors.

Organised by Wigan CAMRA, it will take place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday February 29 to Saturday March 2.

Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday and the opening night will be free to all and considered a “quiet session” for those who prefer a more relaxed drink.

The beer festival returns later this month
Friday and Saturday will feature entertainment, running two sessions from noon to 5pm and 5pm to 11pm costing £3 entry.

The closing session will also be free to punters.

Wigan Transport Trust will once again run a free shuttle service to the event every half an hour, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western train station with the timetable available on CAMRA’s website.

