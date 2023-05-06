Reality TV: 19 Wigan stars of Love Island, The Apprentice, X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and more
Reality and talent show television remains one of the genres of entertainment which provide national talking points.
By Sian Jones
Published 6th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Whether it’s the stomach-churning challenges on I’m a Celebrity, surprising acts on talent shows or vying to be Alan Sugar’s right-hand man or woman, these types of programmes are often a conversation starter.
And Wigan has had its fair share of stars appearing on these types of show.
Here’s a look back at a few people from the borough who have gained or enhanced their fame on reality and talent programmes.
