News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
32 minutes ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
59 minutes ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
1 hour ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
7 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Reality TV: 19 Wigan stars of Love Island, The Apprentice, X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and more

Reality and talent show television remains one of the genres of entertainment which provide national talking points.

By Sian Jones
Published 6th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Whether it’s the stomach-churning challenges on I’m a Celebrity, surprising acts on talent shows or vying to be Alan Sugar’s right-hand man or woman, these types of programmes are often a conversation starter.

And Wigan has had its fair share of stars appearing on these types of show.

Here’s a look back at a few people from the borough who have gained or enhanced their fame on reality and talent programmes.

The AFC Telford player appeared on Love Island in 2022

1. Jamie Allen

The AFC Telford player appeared on Love Island in 2022 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
David McIntosh appeared on Gladiators as well as Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach

2. David McIntosh

David McIntosh appeared on Gladiators as well as Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Tanya Bardsley is one of the main stars in The Real Housewives of Cheshire

3. Tanya Bardsley

Tanya Bardsley is one of the main stars in The Real Housewives of Cheshire Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Luke Marsden appeared on series nine of Big Brother in 2008

4. Luke Marsden

Luke Marsden appeared on series nine of Big Brother in 2008 Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WiganLove IslandAlan Sugar