Cast members for comedy drama Albert Nobbs are pictured settling down to their favourite Wigan Observer, sister paper to Wigan Today.

WLT bosses say rehearsals for the production – which runs from April 20 to 30 – are going well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Christine Armstrong, Nicola Reynolds and Maureen Schofield and front and centre, John Churnside reading the Observer in the production Albert Nobbs

A spokewoman said: “It’s devastatingly painful and delightfully funny. Often described as A Blithe Spirit for the working class, it’ll be a popular production.”