Religious retrospective: pictures from Wigan Parish Church from over the decades

This gallery of pictures from the Wigan Today archives gives a flavour of its work, influence and the people who have worshipped, administered and performed there over many years.
1 / 7
This gallery of pictures from the Wigan Today archives gives a flavour of its work, influence and the people who have worshipped, administered and performed there over many years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.