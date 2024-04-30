Religious retrospective: pictures from Wigan Parish Church from over the decades

All Saints Parish Church, Wigan, has been part of the town’s fabric for centuries and the focal point for countless personal and historical events.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

This gallery of pictures from the Wigan Today archives gives a flavour of its work, influence and the people who have worshipped, administered and performed there over many years.

1. Wigan Parish Church

. Photo: STAFF

2. A view of Wigan Parish Church in 1939

. Photo: Send in

3. A presentation to Wigan rector Rev Malcolm Forrest at the parish church in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Members of Wigan Rotary Club and the 7th Wigan (All Saints) Scouts plant crocuses outside Wigan Parish Church

. Photo: submit

