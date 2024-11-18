But while time flies it’s always good to catch up with happy schoolday reminiscences.
1. Images from The Deanery High 1996-99
. Photo: STAFF
2. Deanery chemistry teacher Christine Critchley and sixth former Rebecca Dawber show off some of their water testing equipment at the launch of the "Streamwatch" scheme, at Hope Carr Waterworks, in Leigh
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Mel Beaumont, reginal President of the GMB is pictured cutting the tape to unvail a mural in the new Quiet Garden at the Deanery High School following its opening by the Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun and Mrs Bernard Coyle. Here our picture shows guests and children who helped design and build the garden looking on
. Photo: BRIAN MCAULEY
4. Deanery sixth former Rebecca Dawber, 17, was chosen to become a new North West ambassador for China
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
